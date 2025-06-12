Commanders offseason moves spark bold 2025 predictions
The Washington Commanders made a lot of moves this offseason, just as they did last year, in general manager Adam Peters' first year at the controls of the roster.
Fortunately, if even a small sample size of history is any indication, most of the moves the Commanders made are going to work, and the draft class is going to be loaded with potential.
Predicting the ones that will succeed is part of the fun of the preseason, even pre-training camp build-up to the year, and according to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, there's one clear best-case scenario for Peters and his new Washington additions.
"Adam Peters' big swings (i.e. Deebo Samuel, Laremy Tunsil) only serve to highlight Jayden Daniels' infectious magic, and Washington's dynamic quarterback wins the nation's capital its first Super Bowl since 1991," is the ceiling for the Commanders.
To be fair, we could say winning the Super Bowl is every team's best-case scenario, but fortunately Benjamin doesn't take the easy way out and instead looks to stay as grounded as possible for a column like this.
For example, while another Lombardi coming to Ashburn is the height of 2025 Washington football, simply earning a Wild Card spot in the AFC Playoffs is the best-case scenario for a team like the Tennessee Titans.
Looking at that franchise's recent history, not unlike the Commanders' before 2024, making the postseason would almost feel like a Super Bowl run.
Last year's Washington squad had observers through the roof on what they might accomplish in the future just by ripping off 12 wins. The run to the NFC Championship Game only heightened the excitement we're seeing this offseason.
Super Bowl is a fair best-case scenario for the Commanders this season, and if Peters' biggest moves hit, then it isn't far out of reach either.
