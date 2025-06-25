Commanders OT Laremy Tunsil must perform at high level after trade
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is entering his first season with the team, and he has to perform well in order to keep his spot on the roster.
There's pressure from first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. and the worry that he could decline as he turns 31 in August.
ESPN insider John Keim dove into the importance of Tunsil having a good season for the Commanders.
READ MORE: What the Raiders’ rise could reveal about the Commanders
Tunsil approaching major first season
"Tunsil has two years left on his contract, and it's hard to imagine him playing poorly enough to force Washington to cut him after the season. If the Commanders did, they would have no dead money on their cap. But, for a five-time Pro Bowler, he's prohibitively affordable in 2026, with a cap hit of only $21.5 million -- currently 14th among offensive tackles. Washington drafted tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round, and he will play on the right side. At some point in his career, he could shift to left tackle," Keim wrote.
"Still, the bigger question for Tunsil is what kind of extension would he receive if he plays as they anticipate this season? After all, the Commanders also could have their bookends for a while -- providing high-level protection for Daniels."
Tunsil is being thrust into the limelight in his first season with the Commanders, who are fresh off of an appearance in the NFC Championship Game.
The Commanders are aiming to protect Daniels at all costs, and that involved making a big trade for one of the league's top offensive tackles.
Tunsil and the Commanders will report to training camp on July 22.
READ MORE: Cowboys star sends rare praise to Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels steps into the spotlight during a big weekend for NFL stars
• Commanders owner buys record-breaking Jayden Daniels rookie card
• Commanders vs. Bears rematch won’t feel the same
• Commanders make important announcement ahead of 2025 season