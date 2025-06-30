Commanders owner Josh Harris launching WNBA team
Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris is starting a new business venture in one of the country's rising sports leagues.
The WNBA announced expansion plans for the city of Philadelphia in 2030, where Harris is leading the efforts to be the owner of the franchise.
Harris released a statement after news of the expansion was announced.
"Philadelphia is one of the most storied basketball cities in the world and our region is home to some of the best women's players and coaches to ever grace the hardwood. It's only right that this city gets the WNBA team it deserves, and we're humbled to help usher in a new era of Philadelphia basketball," Harris said in a statement.
"Thanks to my partners David Blitzer, David Adelman, Brian Robers and the team at Comcast, and Governor Shapiro and Mayor Cherelle Parker for their collective leadership. We are committed to building a world-class organization, fostering the continued growth of women's professional sports in this great city, and bringing one of the fastest rising leagues in the world to Philadelphia in 2030."
The league also announced that Cleveland would receive a WNBA team in 2028 while Detroit would get one in 2029. Cleveland was home for the Rockers from 1997-2003 while Detroit had the Shock from 1998-2009 before relocating to Tulsa, and eventually Dallas.
Harris is the governor of the Philadelphia 76ers, so this isn't his first rodeo in the professional basketball space.
Things should certainly become interesting when Harris' franchise plays the Washington Mystics when the 2030's arrive.
