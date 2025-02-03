Josh Harris has one-word answer on whether ‘Commanders’ team name is here to stay
The Washington Commanders manifested a lot of hope within the team's fanbase this season.
So much so, that thoughts the Commanders could be competing in the Super Bowl this very season. After the season ended, however, speculation soared once again about the future of the franchise.
While some of the speculation was of the usual free agency and offseason moves variety, there was also a renewed interest in uniform changes and whether or not Washington might have a new team name in the near future. Managing partner Josh Harris was asked about the Commanders' name sticking around during a press conference held in Ashburn, Virginia on Monday, and gave a very direct answer.
"Yes," Harris said when asked directly by Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. "I think it's now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff," Harris continued. To end any further speculation, Harris finished his response, saying, "We're going with that."
While it is a pretty straight answer to the question, surely there will still be some who cling to a hope that changes could be on the horizon. For now, however, some alterations to the team's uniform might be the best those could hope for as Harris did say he wanted to further connect the franchise's past to its future.
