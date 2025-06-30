How Commanders' NFL Draft mistake cost them game-changing star
The Washington Commanders made a decision that now draws heavy scrutiny from the 2021 NFL draft.
The decision that got a lot of attention centered on taking former Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown over several other enticing options at No. 82 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
This left wideout Amon-Ra St Brown on the board, who was drafted by the Detroit Lions. Fast forward to today, St. Brown has become one of the NFL’s elite, while Brown didn't pan out as Washington hoped and in free agency left to become a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
At the time, Washington hoped Brown could stretch defenses and emerge as a reliable target opposite Terry McLaurin. But in three seasons, Brown has struggled to find consistent playing time or production. He’s totaled just 29 catches for 476 yards and two touchdowns, often buried on the depth chart and dealing with inconsistent quarterback play.
Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown became a star for the Lions. Since joining the team, St. Brown has compiled over 3,500 receiving yards, made multiple Pro Bowl appearances, and served as the emotional and statistical engine of Detroit’s offense.
Damian Parson from The Bleacher Report named St. Brown among his biggest steals from the 2021 NFL Draft class.
"[Amon-Ra] St. Brown is one of the best pound-for-pound wide receivers in the league… He is the engine for their offense and is a top-10 wide receiver in the league,” said Parson.
St. Brown’s rise highlights what the Commanders missed. They were trying to get not just a dynamic pass-catcher, but a leader capable of redefining an offense.
The decision shows a familiar pattern in the Commanders' draft history. While Brown had the athletic profile, St. Brown offered elite route-running and hands coming out of college. It’s a misstep the franchise can’t afford to repeat.
With a new quarterback in Jayden Daniels and Kliff Kingsbury taking over the offense, Washington is looking to rebound and make noise in 2025. But the shadow of what could have been with Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely linger for years in the Washington front office and fan base.
