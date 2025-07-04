Commanders owner shows off $135 million yacht in viral post
Washington Commanders co-owner Magic Johnson is doing it big for his vacation. The high-profile owner recently gave fans a peek into just how lavish his getaways can be.
In a video posted to Instagram, the NBA legend and Commanders owner showcased his massive yacht — so large it practically looks like its own private island. "You don't need much motivation to workout with this beautiful backdrop," Johnson wrote, as he casually walked on a treadmill at the top of the multi-level yacht, surrounded by endless blue water.
Johnson’s clip is yet another glimpse of the star power now tied to the Washington franchise. Since joining the ownership group led by Josh Harris in 2023, Johnson has brought a winning mindset and undeniable energy to the team. Watching Johnson vacation in paradise is a reminder of what hard work and dedication can get you, whether you're an individual athlete or an entire organization.
The Commanders’ playoff appearance last season — their first in nearly 30 years — was already a huge step forward for Johnson and the new regime. Beyond football, he also holds stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sparks, and LAFC, demonstrating just how deeply invested he is in the business of winning.
This month, the Commanders kick off training camp, working toward another playoff push — or maybe even something bigger. The stakes feel higher than they have in years. With fresh energy from new ownership and excitement surrounding a revamped roster, fans have plenty of reasons to be fired up for what’s ahead this season.
READ MORE: Marcus Mariota’s mindset could be key to Commanders’ 2025 leadership core
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders defender drawing fantasy buzz ahead of 2025 season
• Commanders announce 2025 training camp dates, fan access schedule
• Commanders set to reveal bold new look with upcoming uniform announcement
• NFL insider reveals discouraging update on Commanders' Terry McLaurin