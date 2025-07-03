Will Commanders' Bobby Wagner retire after 2025 season?
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner is in the twilight of his career as he prepares for his 14th NFL season.
Wagner is one of the most decorated linebackers in the league and he will be Canton-bound the moment he is eligible.
CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan thinks Wagner will retire soon, but 2025 won't be his final season.
Wagner has more left in tank
"Wagner is entering his 14th season in the NFL and will be playing in his age-35 season. After a successful first season in Washington that featured an NFC Championship berth, the veteran re-signed with the Commanders, but only on a one-year deal. So, it's conceivable that he could be giving it one more run with the organization before mulling retirement," Sullivan wrote.
"Like a good portion of these players, retirement may look more appealing depending on how Washington's 2025 season goes. While Wagner has a Super Bowl title on his résumé, if he were to hoist the Lombardi Trophy yet again, it would be a storybook ending. Beyond that, however, I think he rides with Dan Quinn for at least one more season beyond 2025 as he has plenty of fuel still in the tank."
Wagner, 35, is only under contract until the end of the 2025 season, so there's no guarantee that he will play beyond the upcoming season — at least for the Commanders.
The Commanders will see how the season goes with Wagner and if the team thinks he can still add value, there's no reason to believe he can't go for one more season in Washington.
Wagner will report to Commanders training camp on July 22.
