Commanders place six on injury report, including rookie RB
The Washington Commanders are going into their Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with a few entries on the injury report.
Here's a look at everyone that is either out or questionable going into the weekend against the Falcons:
QB Jayden Daniels
Daniels is out for a second straight game against the Falcons as he deals with a knee sprain he suffered back in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.
With Daniels out, the Commanders will turn to Marcus Mariota for his second straight start. He will have a chance to beat one of his former teams after playing with the Falcons in 2022.
WR Terry McLaurin
McLaurin is out with a quad injury he suffered in the team's last game against the Las Vegas Raiders. In his absence, the team will rely on Deebo Samuel, Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane.
WR Noah Brown
Brown's absence knocks down the depth chart for the Commanders once again as he misses his second straight game with groin and knee injuries.
TE John Bates
Bates is out for a second straight game himself as he is working through a groin injury. Expect players like Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff to be a larger part of the offense for a second straight week.
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Croskey-Merritt is questionable with a knee injury. He did not practice in the first two sessions of the week, but he was a full participant in the team's final practice before the team heads to Atlanta.
Should he sit, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. will fill in the gaps.
DB Percy Butler
Butler is the lone defensive player on the injury report. He has not practiced all week, but is questionable with a hip injury, putting his status in major doubt for the game.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Falcons is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
