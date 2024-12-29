Commanders Eye Playoff Berth As Shaquil Barrett Return Boosts Buccaneers
The Washington Commanders are on the brink of a playoff spot, and their fate could be decided before Sunday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers.
A Panthers win would clinch a postseason berth for the Commanders, but the Buccaneers have received a timely boost ahead of their game Sunday.
On Saturday, the Buccaneers officially re-signed former Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett according to Pewter Report.
Barrett’s reappearance in the NFL is as unexpected as it is intriguing. The 32-year-old announced his retirement just five months ago after a distinguished nine-year career that included a pivotal role in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV victory. Released by the Buccaneers in February, Barrett briefly signed with the Miami Dolphins before stepping away from the game entirely to focus on his family.
The veteran's return this week has reignited Tampa Bay’s hopes of keeping their playoff dreams alive. After being waived from the Dolphins’ reserve/retired list, Barrett cleared waivers on Friday, making him eligible to rejoin the Buccaneers. He inked a short-term deal, reuniting with a defense that has struggled to maintain consistency this season.
While Barrett’s physical condition and readiness for game action remain to be seen, his presence alone could provide a morale boost for Tampa Bay as they fight for their postseason lives. The Buccaneers (8-7) are in a must-win scenario against the Panthers. The Atlanta Falcons who sit atop the NFC South at 8-7 and a Buccaneers loss would hand the division title to the Falcons and lock Washington into the playoffs.
Commanders fans will be glued to the Buccaneers-Panthers clash, knowing that their postseason dreams could be realized before their game Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
