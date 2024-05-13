New Feel to Washington Commanders Practice Evident From Start of Rookie Minicamp
Washington Commanders rookie minicamp presented an opportunity for the newest players on the roster to get their first NFL experience, but it was also the first chance we got to witness how new head coach Dan Quinn's arrival will impact on-field football operations.
To put it lightly, Quinn's arrival - along with that of his coaching staff - has put a significantly different spin on the way the Commanders are preparing their players on the practice field.
It doesn't take long to notice the changes in Washington either, as the team gets the blood flowing and competition roaring with a lively drill that is as effective as it is simple in nature.
“We call that bags," Quinn said about the drill. "It's just a way to bring energy to start something. We don't want to walk in our way to anything so that's why we have walkthroughs and other things in classroom settings but that kind of sets the intention of what we're going to do. And so, it's just a way to express yourself to, ‘Hey man, I'm here to go get it on.’"
From there the competition only continues into practice, and a deliberate practice that is. There's no wasted moments and even water breaks are done with purpose.
All of that brings about an efficient manner of practicing that ensures each moment is used with a purpose in mind and productivity the goal.
Bottom line, this new up-tempo way of practicing in Washington is the latest change being felt around the organization these days. The hope is changes in the win-loss columns are soon to follow.
