Commanders Prediction Revealed vs. Falcons

The Washington Commanders are set to face off against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium.
The Washington Commanders are celebrating Christmas with their families, but they will be back in business tomorrow as they prepare to play the Atlanta Falcons in the biggest game of the season.

A win clinches a playoff berth for the Commanders, and CBS Sports writer John Breech believes that will be the case. He predicts that Washington will beat Atlanta 30-23.

"The Commanders are surrendering 137.4 yards per game on the ground this year, which is the third-worst number in the NFL. If Robinson goes off against Washington's defense, we could have an upset in the making," Breech writes.

"However, there won't be an upset because Jayden Daniels won't let it happen. Daniels has been absolutely clutch this year and we that against the eagles in Week 16 when he threw five touchdown passes, including a game-winning TD pass that came with just six seconds left. 

"I'm not sure we'll see five touchdown passes again this week, but I do think the Commanders will win and part of that is because I don't think anyone wants to win this game more than Dan Quinn."

The Commanders are set to kick off against the Falcons on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

