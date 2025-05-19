Commanders projected to have huge season in 2025

Commander Country

The Washington Commanders shocked the league in 2024 and they're shaping up to do it again in 2025.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders shocked many people last season with their 12-5 record and a run to the NFC Championship—their first appearance in over thirty years. Now, expectations are high heading into the 2025 season, and many are asking the same question: Can they do it again?

According to NFL.com analytics expert Cynthia Frelund, the answer is “yes.” She projects that Washington will win 10.2 games in 2025, playing second fiddle only to their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

While that prediction reflects a slight dip from last season’s win total, it would still keep the Commanders firmly in playoff contention—especially after an offseason focused on building stronger protection and adding more targets for Jayden Daniels.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Frelund’s model even has the Commanders leading the NFC East through Week 7, ahead of the Eagles and Cowboys. But the midseason stretch could be the true proving ground. In Week 8, they’ll face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football, followed by back-to-back home games against the Seahawks and Lions.

According to Frelund, winning at least two of those three games could drastically improve the Commanders chances of making the playoffs and taking control of the division.

Then comes the Week 11 matchup in Madrid, Spain, against the Miami Dolphins. A win overseas could set the tone for a strong second-half push, especially as Washington enters a stretch run filled with NFC East rivals.

So, what will the Commanders do for an encore in 2025? If Cynthia Frelund’s numbers are any indication, they might leave even more jaws on the floor than last season.

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

