Commanders projected to have huge season in 2025

The Washington Commanders shocked many people last season with their 12-5 record and a run to the NFC Championship—their first appearance in over thirty years. Now, expectations are high heading into the 2025 season, and many are asking the same question: Can they do it again?
According to NFL.com analytics expert Cynthia Frelund, the answer is “yes.” She projects that Washington will win 10.2 games in 2025, playing second fiddle only to their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.
While that prediction reflects a slight dip from last season’s win total, it would still keep the Commanders firmly in playoff contention—especially after an offseason focused on building stronger protection and adding more targets for Jayden Daniels.
Frelund’s model even has the Commanders leading the NFC East through Week 7, ahead of the Eagles and Cowboys. But the midseason stretch could be the true proving ground. In Week 8, they’ll face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football, followed by back-to-back home games against the Seahawks and Lions.
According to Frelund, winning at least two of those three games could drastically improve the Commanders chances of making the playoffs and taking control of the division.
Then comes the Week 11 matchup in Madrid, Spain, against the Miami Dolphins. A win overseas could set the tone for a strong second-half push, especially as Washington enters a stretch run filled with NFC East rivals.
So, what will the Commanders do for an encore in 2025? If Cynthia Frelund’s numbers are any indication, they might leave even more jaws on the floor than last season.
