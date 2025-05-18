Commander Country

Commanders' 'legitimate contender' roster ranked among NFC East rivals

Where does the Washington Commanders' roster stack up against the rest of the NFC East?

David Harrison

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) talks with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during a time out during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders overcame low public expectation in 2024 to win 12 regular season games en route to a deep playoff run that nearly produced a Super Bowl appearance.

Falling to the NFC East Division champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, it is no surprise that recent Sports Illustrated roster rankings put the Commanders behind them.

As much as that news won't surprise many, the fact that Washington has the third-ranked roster in the division might.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"The Commanders were a year early with their surprising run to the NFC championship game behind Jayden Daniels’s historic rookie season. Thanks to two splash trades and an impressive draft class, Washington has built a legitimate contender with a roster that had several holes a year and a half ago," says SI. 

"After years of doing the heavy lifting, McLaurin has a quality running mate in (receiver Deebo) Samuel, the versatile playmaker acquired from the San Francisco 49ers. Daniels should have a cleaner pocket this year with the arrival of left tackle Laremy Tunsil, the five-time Pro Bowler and former Houston Texan.

"This roster isn’t far behind the Cowboys and Eagles, but the Commanders are lacking difference makers on their defensive front."

Defensive front seven concerns entering 2025 are nothing new. Specifically, many are concerned about the Commanders' ability to generate a consistent pass rush, something that was led by outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.'s 10.5 sacks last season.

With Fowler back with the Cowboys, who had the No. 2 ranked roster on this list, that's a lot of sacks Washington needs to find others to tally for it, while also trying to get better there as well as against the run.

Like last year, public opinion is one thing, and the Commanders will be looking to prove those who don't believe in them wrong once again, just like they did in 2024.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

