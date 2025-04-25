Commanders rival Giants trade with Texans, take QB Jaxson Dart
The Washington Commanders are figuring out their pick at No. 29, but their NFC East rival is making a big splash a few picks ahead of them in the first round.
The New York Giants traded back into the first round with the Houston Texans at No. 25 overall, and with the pick, they selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, giving them their signal caller of the future.
Dart to the Giants
The Giants have Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in their quarterback room, and both of them will be able to mentor Dart into becoming the starter one day down the line.
The Giants have dealt with their fair share of quarterback woes over the years, specifically with Daniel Jones in the last couple of seasons.
Now, they have Dart as their quarterback, and he will face the Commanders twice a year for the foreseeable future.
The Commanders are set to be on the clock with the No. 29 overall pick.
