Commanders exploring trade for Dolphins $118 million defensive star

The Washington Commanders seem to be interested in acquiring a star Miami Dolphins cornerback on the trade block.

Aug 3, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; A general view of a Miami Dolphins helmet on the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have already been pretty active this offseason and at this point will have five total picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, with their first coming with the 29th overall selection.

Washington has landed some big players via trade this offseason, acquiring Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers to give Jayden Daniels another weapon and veteran offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil to help protect Daniels while he is in the pocket.

While the Commanders can undoubtedly get better through the draft this weekend, they are also seemingly interested in standout veteran cornerback from Miami, Jalen Ramsey, according to reports from Outkick.

Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) reacts on the field prior to the game Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The move would make sense from the perspective that Washington is looking to improve their secondary. They acquired Marshon Lattimore last season and expect him to pick things up in 2025, and also have the likes of Mike Sainristil, Noah Igbinoghene, and recently signed Jonathan Jones. While the move could make sense from a need point, it likely wouldn't net the ultimate results that the franchise is looking for.

First, the Commanders likely want to get younger at the position, and Ramsey, who will be 31 years of age in 2025, does not fit that mold. Not only that, but Ramsey had the worst season of his career with the Dolphins last season, where he struggled especially when it came to tackling.

Outside of his dip in play, Ramsey also carries a massive price tag as he is signed through the 2028 season, and if traded before June 1st he carries $25.2 million in dead cap money.

With all of that working against him, I don't see the Commanders making a big move to acquire a player that likely doesn't fit their plans of contending now while also building for the future with their newfound culture. Look for the Commanders to look and address their cornerback depth in the draft, whether that be earlier on day one or throughout their remaining four picks.

