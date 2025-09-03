Commanders protect Jayden Daniels in latest NFL mock draft
The Washington Commanders are committing to building in the trenches and they proved that this offseason.
The Commanders traded for former All-Pro tackle Laremy Tunsil and selected Josh Conerly Jr. out of Oregon in the first round of the NFL Draft. CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson thinks the Commanders will continue to add to the offensive line in the 2026 draft, taking Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu with the No. 24 overall pick.
"Only his second year as the starting LT at Utah, but there was a reason the Utes felt comfortable enough moving Spencer Fano to the right side. Lomu has a long frame and plays with surprisingly good footwork. Not to oversell it, but if I squint, I see shades of Joe Alt because of the length and athleticism," Wilson wrote.
Lomu could build Commanders offensive line
Lomu has a lot of potential and this year will be big for him to see how well he can perform. If he plays like he did in 2024, there's a case to be made for Lomu to be taken in the first round.
The Commanders would be an interesting fit for Lomu, but possibly a smart one. The Commanders have Tunsil at left tackle signed on until the 2026 season. Washington could assess Tunsil's performance in his first year with the team as a 31-year-old. If he performs well, Lomu could be an understudy for a year and replace Tunsil once he becomes a free agent.
There's also a world where Tunsil's age begins to show and he isn't the answer the Commanders had hoped for. If this is the scenario that plays out, Lomu could be a plug-and-play prospect. He could also compete with Conerly, this year's first-round prospect, for the vacated left tackle role.
