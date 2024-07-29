Commanders Working on 'Hunting' in First Week of Training Camp Practices
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have a new swagger to them, a new attitude you could say.
It's one that's been adopted from the top down whether it's Commanders managing partner Josh Harris aggressively bringing the organization up to code, general manager Adam Peters going out and getting his guy for the head coaching job, or that coach - Dan Quinn - preaching speed and aggressive action as he and his staff work to return the franchise to a winning tradition. No matter the task, it's being attacked, not pursued. And there's a big difference.
When everyone is in lock-step, it's easy for the players to adapt and become enveloped in that environment, which is exactly what is happening according to Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne.
"We are really working on just flying around and getting to the ball, hunting. That's the main emphasis right now, just you want everybody hunting."- Daron Payne, Commanders DT
“We are really working on just flying around and getting to the ball, hunting. That's the main emphasis right now, just you want everybody hunting," Payne said following the team's fourth training camp practice of the year. "Everybody should be around the ball, no matter how far the ball [is] down the field. So, this year we [are] going to try to be hunting and getting after it.”
From warmups to team drills the Commanders have shown that hunter mentality across the board. Quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota are challenging the defensive units every snap of the ball with their mobility and ability to turn pressure into positive gains.
On Payne's side of things, that pressure is getting in quick sometimes. So quickly in some instances that Daniels can't even escape - and that's impressive.
And when the ball does find the field of play, Payne and his teammates are doing exactly what he says, swarming to the ball.
Day 5 of training camp is Monday, and it's the first time this new more-aggressive Washington team will take the field in full pads.
So the hunt is about to get a little louder, harder, and much more physical.
