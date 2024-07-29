3 Washington Commanders Who Need To Shine in First Padded Training Camp Practice
ASHBURN, Va. -- Monday marks Day 5 of Washington Commanders training camp and it's the first day the team will be in full pads.
Of course, full pads means a more aggressive brand of practice and even if the Commanders are looking to go hard while protecting each other there's always an uptick in the aggression players bring to these days.
There are three players specifically that need to really showcase their talents on this first day of pads for Washington, and they unsurprisingly all reside or operate in the trenches.
"Given the snap splits early in camp Lucas would appear to be the leader at this point for the job and dominating in pads the first day would only extend his lead."
CORNELIUS LUCAS, OFFENSIVE TACKLE
The amount of 11th year undrafted NFL veterans playing in the league today is small. Really small.
And the amount of them starting is even smaller.
Lucas is not only looking to start, but in his 11th NFL season he's looking to be the starter for the first time in his career. For those who say perseverence doesn't pay off, he's one of the best examples of why it does.
However, he's got third round rookie Brandon Coleman hot on his heels looking to not only take the job this year but secure that position for his entire career. Given the snap splits early in camp Lucas would appear to be the leader at this point for the job and dominating in pads the first day would only extend his lead.
DORANCE ARMSTRONG JR., DEFENSIVE END
The former Dallas Cowboys defensive end is supposed to be the crown jewel of this rebuilt Commanders pass rush.
Linebacker Frankie Luvu might be the most exciting, and may even end up on highlight reels more often, but Armstrong's ability to disrupt the pocket, pursure the ball-carrier, and stretch down the line of scrimmage to secure the back end will be absolutely critical to any defensive success in Washington this season.
His job and place on the roster aren't considered to be in question, but how much of an impact he may have is, and that's something he can showcase Monday when he's able to unleash more of his athleticism than he has so far.
COLE TURNER, TIGHT END
The potential in Turner is unquestionable. The ability to keep him on the field in run and pass situations is.
That's the reason he hasn't seen the field as much as he, his fans, and even media have expected in his first two seasons.
Coming into year three there are two new tight ends in the room. Veteran Zach Ertz and rookie Ben Sinnott. So the pressure on Turner is turned up.
Whether Turner becomes a regular contributor in Washington or not is going to largely depend on his ability to be trusted as a receiver and blocker. We already know he can be an effective receiver, now that the pads are on it's time to see what he brings as a blocker in 2024.
