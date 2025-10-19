Commander Country

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels gets injured vs. Cowboys

Jayden Daniels exited the field for the Washington Commanders against the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are holding their breath as quarterback Jayden Daniels suffers a lower leg injury in the third quarter of the team's Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Daniels was tackled by a Cowboys defender on a blitz and favored the back of his leg as he was being tackled. He walked off the field on his own power and went straight to the medical tent.

On the play, the Cowboys recovered a fumble from Daniels. Here's a look at the play:

Daniels gets hurt vs. Cowboys

Daniels missed two games earlier this season with an injury he suffered back in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, so this is a familiar position for the second-year quarterback. The Commanders offense has suffered several injuries throughout the season, which has made it difficult for the unit to get on the same page together.

“Yeah, it's big," Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said.

"I think that's a great point you bring up. That more than anything is if guys aren't practicing during the week or you haven't been able to consistently work with a guy throughout training camp, throughout the season, it's not easy when the pressure's on and the lights are on to get on the same page. But like I said, I think they've done a great job and Jayden's [QB Jayden Daniels] done a tremendous job of kind of lifting the group up and has the guys playing at a high level.”

If Daniels were to miss any time, backup Marcus Mariota would take his place.

The Commanders trail 27-15 early in the third quarter.

