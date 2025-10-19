Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys live updates, score, and highlights
The most anticipated game of the year is here — a matchup where the rivalry runs deep. But Washington Commanders fans won’t see some key starters take the field against the Dallas Cowboys.
With Terry McLaurin sidelined again, the Commanders have also ruled out wide receiver Deebo Samuel due to a lingering heel injury.
With several playmakers out, Washington will look to bounce back after last Monday’s heartbreaking, last-minute loss to the Chicago Bears. The question now: who will step up and help the Commanders earn another shot at bragging rights over Dallas?
PREGAME
Commanders inactives: QB Josh Johnson (emergency 3rd quarterback), WR Terry McLaurin, WR Deebo Samuel, LB Ale Kaho, LB Kain Medrano, OL Brandon Coleman, OT George Fant
Cowboys inactives: CB Trevon Diggs, S Juanyeh Thomas, OT Ajani Cornelius, OG Trevor Keegan, DT Jay Toia, DE Marshawn Kneeland
