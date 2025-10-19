Commander Country

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys live updates, score, and highlights

The Washington Commanders head into their biggest rivalry game short-handed, but still looking to come out with a win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Joanne Coley

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) reacts after a play against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The most anticipated game of the year is here — a matchup where the rivalry runs deep. But Washington Commanders fans won’t see some key starters take the field against the Dallas Cowboys.

With Terry McLaurin sidelined again, the Commanders have also ruled out wide receiver Deebo Samuel due to a lingering heel injury.

With several playmakers out, Washington will look to bounce back after last Monday’s heartbreaking, last-minute loss to the Chicago Bears. The question now: who will step up and help the Commanders earn another shot at bragging rights over Dallas?

PREGAME

Commanders inactives: QB Josh Johnson (emergency 3rd quarterback), WR Terry McLaurin, WR Deebo Samuel, LB Ale Kaho, LB Kain Medrano, OL Brandon Coleman, OT George Fant

Cowboys inactives: CB Trevon Diggs, S Juanyeh Thomas, OT Ajani Cornelius, OG Trevor Keegan, DT Jay Toia, DE Marshawn Kneeland

Published
