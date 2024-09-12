Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Honored by NFL
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is coming off a loss in his debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his individual performance is being praised by the league.
Daniels was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 1.
Daniels ran the ball 16 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 17 of his 24 passes for 184 yards.
While the passing yards appeared to be low, they were down across the league for Week 1, with only 15 players throwing for over 200 in the season openers. Daniels came in 17th in passing yards after Week 1, putting him right in the middle of the pack for quarterbacks.
Daniels made his mark in the first week of the season and set a nice baseline for himself. Now, he'll look to improve from that as the year moves on.
Daniels and the Commanders are currently preparing for their Week 2 contest against the NFC East rival New York Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
