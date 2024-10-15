Commander Country

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Notches Career-High in Loss vs. Ravens

Jayden Daniels continues to ball out for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Even though the Washington Commanders lost 30-23 to the Baltimore Ravens, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels still managed to have an incredible performance.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, threw for a career-high 269 yards in the loss, which is something Commanders coach Dan Quinn took note of.

"I think in the biggest lights, it shows that he really stays grounded, prepared, doing all the stuff to go and it's really one of the reasons his teammates and staff think so highly of him, is they know the work that he goes to put in," Quinn said. "Leaving yesterday, you could tell as the competitor, he and his teammates were pissed, and it had everything to do with Baltimore, but nothing to do with Baltimore. Meaning, we really didn't have our best spaces at some times, and it hurts but they are things you have to go through and learn."

Daniels would much rather have the win than the career-high in yards, but it is a sign that a) he's growing and b) he still has a lot to learn.

Daniels and the Commanders will look to bounce back in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers at home.

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

