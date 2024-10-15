Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Notches Career-High in Loss vs. Ravens
Even though the Washington Commanders lost 30-23 to the Baltimore Ravens, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels still managed to have an incredible performance.
Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, threw for a career-high 269 yards in the loss, which is something Commanders coach Dan Quinn took note of.
"I think in the biggest lights, it shows that he really stays grounded, prepared, doing all the stuff to go and it's really one of the reasons his teammates and staff think so highly of him, is they know the work that he goes to put in," Quinn said. "Leaving yesterday, you could tell as the competitor, he and his teammates were pissed, and it had everything to do with Baltimore, but nothing to do with Baltimore. Meaning, we really didn't have our best spaces at some times, and it hurts but they are things you have to go through and learn."
Daniels would much rather have the win than the career-high in yards, but it is a sign that a) he's growing and b) he still has a lot to learn.
Daniels and the Commanders will look to bounce back in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers at home.
