Washington Commanders Announce Series of Roster Moves
The Washington Commanders gave their players the day off on Wednesday but the team was very active making a series of roster moves as they continue to look for ways to craft a winning roster in 2024.
Coming to the Commanders is kicker Riley Patterson and wide receiver Byron Pringle.
Departing the Washington roster are wide receivers Dax Milne and Damiere Byrd.
Pringle, who turns 31 years old in November, returns to the Commanders after spending 2023 season with the team. While the receiver spent 2022 with the Chicago Bears he was with the Kansas City Chiefs the three years prior and was thought to be a part of former assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's transference of that offensive success to Washington.
Patterson was claimed off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars and had connections to Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark after playing for the Detroit Lions in 2023 and 2021. He made 88 percent of his kicks with the Lions last season and his only kick as part of the Cleveland Browns roster in the same season.
Byrd was an offseason addition and part of the roster overhaul spearheaded by general manager Adam Peters but had failed to impress during training camp thus far. With Washington looking to maximize competition throughout the preseason they'll turn to Pringle who could provide more explosive potential in offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's system this year.
Milne was a 7th-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and is just the latest player from the former regime to be sent out in favor of a new player brought in by the revamped front office.
