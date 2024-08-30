Competitive Toughness a Big Reason Noah Brown Makes Sense for Washington Commanders
There may be a couple of reasons, but there's at least one that gave the Washington Commanders justification to trade first-round receiver Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles.
If you consider new Commanders receiver Noah Brown a direct replacement of Dotson - which the team has not said is the case yet many will draw that conclusion based on basic roster math - then it's easy to see the differences between the two.
While many have criticized Washington in the past for trying to force players who simply didn't fit their mold into positions on the field, this new regime of decision-makers went the opposite route. It hasn't saved them from similar criticism - granted - but it has given us a better picture of what this new group is looking for.
READ MORE: Defensive End Surprisingly Released by Commanders Claimed by Bengals
“I feel like at their core, they have to love football, and they have to love the work. And they have to love to be in the building," Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark said Thursday when asked about the intangibles he looks for in a player. "It's not just game day, it's a process and they have to love the process. It's not for everyone. This is a demanding environment, and it's a team environment. It's about winning games as a team and about working hard together. And I think those are the core traits that we look for. People that love football, that love to be around each other and love to work.”
That love for the game gets demonstrated in various ways depending on the player. In quarterback Jayden Daniels it's the way he approaches every snap with a smile and determination to get it right, or learn how to do it right the next time.
For Brown, it's his competitive toughness that immediately jumps out on tape and makes you point at him as a guy who clearly loves the game, and the physicality that comes with it.
"I think I bring a little bit of everything when it comes to the offensive mindset (in Washington)," Brown said upon arriving to the team. "I'm a very viable pass option, I can block...I got experience in the special teams game, and I'm willing to do all of it. I'm just ready to contribute."
Turn on the tape of Brown playing in 2023 for the Houston Texans and you'll see a receiver who blocks for his teammates, stays alive for his quarterback during those ever-so-valuable second plays, and consistently makes catches while taking contact in the process or immediately after.
In the three games we watched against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans, only one ball touched Brown's hands and didn't stay there. It was a high pass that flashed the receivers determination to make a play just getting a touch on it, let alone trying to bring it in.
To get to those catch points, Brown is oftentimes seen fighting through physical coverage from defensive backs who may not have the size needed to match him without getting grabby. Violent hands and a long stride that's rarely broken helps him overcome that, and still become a - as he put it - viable option.
He did it consistently in the 10 games he played in 2023 with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. He did it when he played for the Dallas Cowboys before that. And the Commanders are hoping Brown - who says he's healthy now - will be able to do it with Jayden Daniels, the next No. 2 overall draft pick looking to set the NFL on fire.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Cut Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Assistant GM Finds Comfort With Jayden Daniels
• Commanders Sign Former Texans and Cowboys Wide Receiver
• Former Commanders CB Claimed Off Waivers by Panthers
• Commanders Closer to 53-Man Roster After Waiving Popular Quarterback