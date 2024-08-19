Commander Country

Former Washington QB Retires After 14 Years

Colt McCoy played for Washington from 2014-19, mostly as a backup quarterback.

Nov 3, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy (12) looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
A former player for Washington's football franchise is officially hanging up his cleats.

According to NFL insider Peter Schrager, former Washington quarterback Colt McCoy is retiring from the league. He last played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, making three starts.

McCoy spent six of his 13 seasons with Washington, starting seven games for the franchise and often playing as the team's backup quarterback.

McCoy was drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Texas to the Cleveland Browns where he unsuccessfully tried his hand at being their starting quarterback. While he started 21 games in his first two seasons, the Browns drafted his replacement in Brandon Weeden in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

This led McCoy to the second string, where he comfortably sat across the league for a decade.

Now, McCoy is expected to head into broadcasting for the upcoming season, and that's a role he should thrive in given his knowledge and experience at the quarterback position.

