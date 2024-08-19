Washington Commanders Receiver Discusses 'Smooth' Connection With QB Jayden Daniels
MIAMI GARDENS, Fl. -- The leading rusher for the Washington Commanders through two preseason games is quarterback Jeff Driskel who has 68 yards gained on the ground and a 9.7 yards per carry average.
It's a prime example of what the preseason truly means, because as impressive as that statline is there's no chance and no discussion of Driskel being a true offensive weapon for the Commanders this season.
In fact, if Driskel sees any regular season action for Washington this year, it's going to be very bad news.
So we have to look beyond the numbers to really gain our perspective of how the preseason has gone for the Commanders.
For leading receiver Dyami Brown and who has five catches for 74 yards this preseason, it's going well, and his growth with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is satisfying. But he's not alone in this process, or the benefits that are coming from it.
“It’s smooth so far," Brown said following Saturday night's preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins. "I think there’s more than just me and him; it’s a lot of us that put in work together in the off time, so even after practice we get work in.”
That extra work is paying dividends. When Daniels and the first team offense takes the field they look calm, in control, and like there's a plan to what they're doing. For the Washington offenses of the past that was a characteristic escaping them, usually.
While No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin currently ranks sixth on the team in receiving, he's showing his ability to get the ball and turn up field for more yards. On Saturday night McLaurin took a relatively short hitch route and turned it into a 20 yard gain.
Given that yards after the catch is McLaurin's primary growth target this season, that's a great sign to take away beyond the stat box.
“I think we’re all doing pretty well," Brown continued. "We can all still learn and do some things, but at the end of the day, we encourage each other and we work with each other. I think just us picking each other up, I think we can be a very good group.”
