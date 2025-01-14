Commander Country

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Shares Secret to Success

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are playing their best football after their Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are having their best year in over three decades, and it comes during the first year of the new regime with quarterback Jayden Daniels, coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters.

A lot has changed within the organization, and Daniels shared the secret to the team's success in his postgame press conference after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

"I mean, that's just the brotherhood that DQ (Head Coach Dan Quinn) set – the brotherhood and togetherness we have within the locker room. Obviously, the people that have been in the locker room, you can see how close we are off the field. We're always hanging around each other. Everybody gets along with each other, so in those moments, when times get tough, we fall back on those moments," Daniels said.

Daniels is just a rookie, but his sentiments have been echoed by linebacker Bobby Wagner, arguably the most established veteran on the roster.

“I think it’s the camaraderie, I think it’s the brotherhood," Wagner said. "I feel like we’ve been tested throughout the year like you said. We had moments where we were up, we had moment where we were down and I think all those tests have allowed us to build that confidence especially for a group that’s first playing together, especially for young players that we have that are playing really big minutes so all these wins are good for our experience and makes it fun for us.”

With the togetherness that the Commanders play with, they become a far more dangerous team, and it gives them a shot to beat anyone in their path.

The Commanders will now have a tall task as they face off against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday from Ford Field.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Offensive Efficiency Matched Previous Super Bowl Contenders

• Commanders Share Thoughts as Game-Winning Field Goal Doinked In

• 3 Stars from Commanders Wild Card Win Over the Buccaneers

• Commanders Learned From Lessons in Win vs. Buccaneers

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News