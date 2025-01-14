Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Shares Secret to Success
The Washington Commanders are having their best year in over three decades, and it comes during the first year of the new regime with quarterback Jayden Daniels, coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters.
A lot has changed within the organization, and Daniels shared the secret to the team's success in his postgame press conference after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.
"I mean, that's just the brotherhood that DQ (Head Coach Dan Quinn) set – the brotherhood and togetherness we have within the locker room. Obviously, the people that have been in the locker room, you can see how close we are off the field. We're always hanging around each other. Everybody gets along with each other, so in those moments, when times get tough, we fall back on those moments," Daniels said.
Daniels is just a rookie, but his sentiments have been echoed by linebacker Bobby Wagner, arguably the most established veteran on the roster.
“I think it’s the camaraderie, I think it’s the brotherhood," Wagner said. "I feel like we’ve been tested throughout the year like you said. We had moments where we were up, we had moment where we were down and I think all those tests have allowed us to build that confidence especially for a group that’s first playing together, especially for young players that we have that are playing really big minutes so all these wins are good for our experience and makes it fun for us.”
With the togetherness that the Commanders play with, they become a far more dangerous team, and it gives them a shot to beat anyone in their path.
The Commanders will now have a tall task as they face off against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday from Ford Field.
