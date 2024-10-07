Commander Country

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Still Isn't Satisfied After Browns Game

Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels is hoping to get even better.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks off the field after defeating the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have won their fourth consecutive game, beating the Cleveland Browns 34-13 in Week 5 at NorthWest Stadium, but rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels isn't satisfied.

“We have to be better," Daniels said postgame. "That starts with me, that starts with the whole team. We have to hold ourselves to a higher standard, take accountability. It just says that we're going to fight. We’re going to be able to battle through adversity no matter wins or losses. We’re not going to give up or anything like that.”

The Commanders struggled during practice this week, but it didn't look like it as they beat the Browns handily at home.

This is a great mindset for the franchise quarterback to have, and the fact that he's so young is even more of a testament to how well-positioned the Commanders are for the future.

Even after four wins, which ties the amount of victories the team had all of last season, Daniels isn't settling. He wants more and expects more from himself and his team.

Daniels and the Commanders are going for their fifth straight win next week when they visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Published
Jeremy Brener
