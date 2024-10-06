How Has the Left Tackle Rotation Gone for the Commanders?
Rookie left tackle seemed to have the starting left tackle job all but secured for the Washington Commanders until injury stole most of his training camp and preseason.
He was able to return for the Commanders' Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but to the dismay of many, found himself in a rotational relationship with fellow left tackle Cornelius Lucas.
In fact, Lucas has gotten all four starts to begin the season in Washington even though Coleman continues to sit atop the position on the team's depth chart. Coming out of Week 4, the rookie has played exactly 100 snaps on offense, and his position coach says he's doing all the right things so far.
"He's a good kid, he's a hard worker, he pays attention to detail, he does all the things to act like a pro," Commanders offensive line coach Bobby Johnson said to ESPN's John Keim on Friday.
Part of acting like a pro is putting the success of Washington over that of Coleman as an individual. And it's something Johnson says both the rookie and veteran are shining examples of that, even as they share a near 60/40 split at one of the most critical positions on the field.
"I've done this before at a variety of positions," Johnson said of the rotating approach. "So far, what it is, is allowing us to produce, it's what's best for the team. I've been pleased with the results because they both handled it like Rpros. They push one another, they help one another. They want to see each other do well. And I think that's a key piece. I've been places where we have a rotation (and) one guy's kind of hoping for the other guy to slip up so that he gets more time. I have not seen that with those two guys. They've been complete total pros about it."
Johnson admits, however, that in an ideal world one of the two men would take the position and prove that they deserve to be the only one at the top of it. For now, though, until that happens, the Commanders are happy to have two men they trust at a position where so many teams fail to find one.
