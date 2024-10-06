Commanders Burn Browns in 4th Straight Win
The Washington Commanders are staying in the win column after a 34-12 win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at NorthWest Stadium.
The Commanders got on the board first with a touchdown late in the first quarter from running back Brian Robinson Jr. The Browns responded with a field goal, but the Commanders went on a run at the end of the second quarter, scoring on three straight possessions to put the game out of reach.
From there, the Commanders cruised to the win. Quarterback Jayden Daniels looked solid, completing 14 of 25 passes for 238 passing yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a team-high 82 yards. Terry McLaurin looked strong for the third consecutive game, catching four passes for 112 yards.
The defense also played arguably its best game of the season, recording seven sacks on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Linebacker Frankie Luvu had 2.5 sacks to lead the way.
The Commanders' vibes continue to improve and they look like less of a fluke the longer this streak keeps going.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 6 with a big game against MVP Lamar Jackson and the cross-town rival Baltimore Ravens.
