Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'Very Excited' To Play In Preseason Opener
The NFL preseason has arrived. While they are just exhibition games and technically don't mark the start of the regular season, they can provide invaluable experience for young players looking to establish themselves in the league or an opportunity for veterans to ease back into game shape.
For the Washington Commanders, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will be able to get his feet wet and get back to playing football ahead of his first NFL season. It's also an opportunity to prove to fans why he was worthy of being selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft -- that is if his Heisman-winning campaign at LSU wasn't enough.
The Commanders open up the new season with a preseason battle against the New York Jets, a contest which Daniels is excited for -- even though it doesn't count as a real game.
"I'm very excited," Daniels said Sunday. "I love playing, love to compete. Going out there will be a different challenge."
Daniels entered camp with the notion that he wouldn't be handed the starting job with the franchise. That was a challenge he embraced, and he's gotten much, much better because of it, which has been noted by multiple members of the franchise. Daniels is open about the need for him to improve, and this will help drive him to becoming the franchise quarterback Washington needs.
"I've still got some ways to go," Daniels said. "Just little stuff. It's their decision and I trust them fully. For me, I just go out there and [think], how can I better myself every day? And compete hard."
While there can be pressure mounting on Daniels to shine and impress in order to earn the starting job, he doesn't view the game like that. He's simply happy to hit the gridiron and get back to playing football and getting a first look at NFL defenses.
"It's my first one ever. I don't know what I'm getting myself into, so just go out there and have fun," Daniels said. "Go out and see where I'm at, challenge myself, challenge their defense. Obviously it's a very good secondary and very good defense. See where we stand."
The Jets to hoist a solid defense, which will help the Commanders get a real baseline of what their offensive squad could look like next season.
