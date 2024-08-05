Washington Commanders Coach 'Impressed' by Rookie TE
The Washington Commanders knew they needed to upgrade their tight end spot when they were going into the 2024 NFL Draft. That's why they ended up selecting Kansas State's Ben Sinnott with the No. 53 overall pick.
Sinnott, 22, earned All-Big 12 First Team honors in each of the past two seasons, and he capitalized on that with 49 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns in his final season in Manhattan.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn hopes that his collegiate success can translate to the NFL.
“I've been impressed by Ben," Quinn said. "I thought he would be excellent in the run game. I thought that would be one of his marks that he would really hit and be good in that spot, and he has been. What I've been most impressed by is his ability on some contested catches. Sometimes you look for that in one-on-ones. How's it going to go in the NFL? There's so many man or man-like defenses where you stay attached to somebody. If you and I were going for the same ball, can I go and get that contested catch to bring it in? And that was part of his game. I wasn't sure. To see him fight and compete for these close catches that could go either way, I think for all the young players coming in, that's one of the big pieces and he's done a good job with that. So, I'm really excited to see where he goes."
Sinnott still has a long way to go in his rookie season, but the early returns are promising. He'll fight for reps alongside John Bates, Cole Turner and Zach Ertz, but if he continues to impress, he will see the field sooner rather than later.
