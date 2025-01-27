Jayden Daniels gives explicit response after NFC Championship loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA -- The Washington Commanders' season is over after falling 55-23 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon in the NFC Championship Game.
While it can be hard to put your immediate emotions into words after an experience like that one, Commanders' rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels did his best, and some honest words came forth when asked about his feelings after the game.
"Obviously, it sucks - the sh-- sucks," the Washington quarterback said. "I couldn't be prouder of the guys in the locker room. Just (in) year one, everybody did not really know each other. (For) the rookies, the vets did a tremendous job of bringing us in and helping us out, and we all just meshed, and we got to this point, but at the end of the day, we lost, and it sucks."
As proud of his teammates as he is, his teammates and the fanbase that supports them all is equally proud of Daniels.
In the loss, Daniels threw for 255 yards and gained an additional 48 on the ground adding a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown to his production. Not a bad way for a rookie to perform while his team is struggling to get on solid footing.
He did throw one interception, in garbage time, with the game already well in hand.
That stat line helped the historic rookie set another mark in NFL history, becoming the most productive rookie passer in NFL postseason history.
It is a small consolation prize that his individual performances in these playoffs has been historic, and truthfully the personal accomplishment won't do much to ease the pain of collectively falling short of their goal.
But Daniels also said he never wants to feel the way he did Sunday night again, and with the talent he showed in year one, it isn't hard to believe this time next year the results may be a bit different.
