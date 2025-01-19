Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Earns Tom Brady’s ‘LFG Award’ With Stellar Performance
In a stunning turn of events, the Washington Commanders punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game with a 45-31 upset victory over the Detroit Lions.
Leading the charge was Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, whose electrifying performance earned him Fox NFL analyst Tom Brady’s "LFG Player of the Game" award.
Daniels, the former LSU star and No. 2 overall pick for Washington, delivered a masterclass under pressure, completing 22 of his 31 pass attempts for 299 yards and two touchdowns.
You can watch the clip below:
Among his highlights was a long touchdown on a screen pass to Terry McLaurin and a five-yard throw to Zach Ertz for a score in the second quarter. His poise in the pocket and ability to exploit the Lions’ defensive weaknesses proved instrumental.
Equally impressive was Daniels’ ability to remain calm under pressure. Facing a fierce Detroit pass rush, he showcased his mobility by evading sacks and picking up crucial yards on the ground.
For Daniels, this game marks another milestone in a breakout season that has exceeded all expectations. From being a rookie under the spotlight to leading his team to the brink of football’s biggest stage, Daniels’ journey is nothing short of remarkable.
With this victory, the Commanders now prepare for their first NFC Championship appearance since 1992. They will face either the Los Angeles Rams or the Philadelphia Eagles, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Can a Rookie Win MVP? Commanders QB Makes a Strong Case
• Key Washington Commanders OL Leaves Lions Games With Injury
• Why Is Commanders' OC Kliff Kingsbury Holding Back on Head-Coaching Interviews?
• Lions Star Reveals Gameplan Facing Commanders QB Jayden Daniels