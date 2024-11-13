Commanders QB Turns the Page, Gears Up for Road Trip to Philadelphia
Jayden Daniels isn't wasting any time looking back at Sunday's 27-28 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the Washington Commanders rookie quarterback gets set for his first start in Philadelphia, he's bringing all the energy and leaving last week's tough loss behind him.
When asked what he enjoys about playing on the road, Daniels' answer is simple: he loves the experience. "I mean, it's fun. You get to go and visit different atmospheres and stuff like that," the Commanders quarterback said.
This game will be Daniels' first experience playing in Philadelphia, a city famous for its rowdy and dedicated fan base. It's a whole new atmosphere for the Washington quarterback. "So, it'll be my first time playing in Philly, so I'm excited," he added.
And don't think that last week's one-point loss to the Steelers is keeping him up at night. Daniels knows when to turn the page, and his focus is already locked in on the Eagles. "I mean, it's not going to do me no good if I keep thinking about the loss. So, we got Philly up next, so whatever happened on Sunday happened," he said. "You get over it, you get back to work, you move on."
Daniels mindset shows just how mature he is as a young quarterback in the league. He's not dwelling on mistakes; he's learning from them and keeping it moving. For him, it's all about what's next, and right now, that's Philly—a place he's heard plenty about.
"Yeah, I'm excited. I'm excited just to go to Philly and that type of atmosphere," he said. "Heard they got very passionate fans, so man, I can't wait. I can't wait to go out there and see that fan base, and just experience that."
He knows it will be a rowdy night, but that only fuels his fire. The bright lights, the fans, the challenge—Daniels is here for all of it. "I know it's going to be a great venue, a great site, and we'll just go out there and see what happens."
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Hope to Bounce Back Against Eagles
• Brian Robinson Jr. Gets Crucial Injury Report Update Before Commanders-Eagles
• NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Top 10 After Steelers Loss?
• Commanders Star Jayden Daniels Among Highest-Selling Jerseys