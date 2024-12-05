Commander Country

Commanders RB Sparking Confidence Late in Season

The Washington Commanders have an unlikely source of production.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have needed a lot of depth at the running back position this season, but everyone who has stepped up to the plate.

With Austin Ekeler on injured reserve following his second concussion of the season, the team called upon Chris Rodriguez Jr. to have an expanded role in the team's last game against the Tennessee Titans.

Rodriguez delivered, adding 94 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 13 carries.

"We really have a lot of confidence in him," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said of Rodriguez. "And he's just somebody that through practice and through the opportunities that he gets, he really delivers on that. I thought he's got good vision as a runner. You're right, that he was in some four-minute ones where he has to really get downhill and that kind of suits Chris's style of playing aggressive and getting downhill. But there's a lot of trust that's built between him, his teammates, the staff. And so, when he's called upon, he's really ready to deliver. And really that whole running back room kind of emphasizes that."

Rodriguez and the Commanders will get rested this week before facing the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

