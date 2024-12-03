Commanders Among Winners in Strong Weekend for NFC East Teams
The Washington Commanders remain in second place in the NFC East Division following a 42-19 beatdown of the Tennessee Titans.
In the contest, Commanders' rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels returned to form throwing for 206 yards and three touchdowns while missing on just five pass attempts all day - one of them an interception. Daniels also added 34 yards and a touchdown on nine rushes.
Washington also rediscovered its power on the ground as running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Chris Rodriguez Jr. combined to rush for nearly 200 yards on 29 combined carries. Because of those efforts, the team remains in the hunt for its first division title since 2020. Here's how the division stands after 13 weeks.
NO. 1 - PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-2)
Week 13 Result: 24-19 Win over Baltimore Ravens
By the time this game entered the fourth quarter Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker had left seven points off the scoreboard thanks to missed kicks.
There's no way to say for sure that securing those points doesn't still somehow lead to an Eagles win, of course, but given the five-point margin of victory, the case can certainly be made that if not for Tucker's struggles the Ravens may have been able to do the Commanders a big favor.
Eagles in Week 14: vs. Carolina Panthers (3-9)
NO. 2 - WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (8-5)
Week 13 Result: 42-9 Win over Tennessee Titans
Commanders in Week 14: BYE
NO. 3 - DALLAS COWBOYS (5-7)
Week 13 Result: 27-20 Win over New York Giants
In the battle of backup quarterbacks on Thanksgiving we don't know many people who actually watched this game but Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle will enjoy the tape he put down racking up 112 yards rushing on 22 carries.
His lone touchdown of the game gave Dallas a 27-10 lead which proved enough to get his team its fifth win of the season.
Cowboys in Week 14: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)
NO. 4 - NEW YORK GIANTS (2-10)
Week 13 Result: 27-20 Loss to Dallas Cowboys
On the other side of the lone divisional matchup this past weekend Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. gained just 32 yards on nine carries while scoring one touchdown.
He was out-gained on the ground by his quarterback Drew Lock who gained 57 yards on his four carries and scored on an eight-yard run himself.
New York fans won't be happy their team lost to a division rival, but it'll feel much better in April when the team is drafting at or near the top of Round 1.
Giants in Week 14: vs. New Orleans Saints (4-8)
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Los Angeles Rams Sign Former Washington Commanders First-Round Pick
• Commanders Get Back on Track, Beat Titans
• Commanders Rediscover Power Presence in Win Over Titans