Where the Commanders Stand in NFC Playoff Race Following Win over Titans
The Washington Commanders didn't get much help trying to catch the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East Division race as the Baltimore Ravens squandered an opportunity to get a win of their own.
Still, the Commanders controlled what they could and got their own win over the Tennessee Titans. Because of this, the team still holds the seventh spot in the current NFC Playoffs race and now has a 71 percent chance of making it to the postseason altogether.
While Washington will enjoy its bye week this coming weekend the team could still get some help and come out 'winners' if a few key games go its way.
When it comes to simply climbing the Wild Card standings the sixth-seeded Green Bay Packers have a 9-3 record heading into an NFC North Division clash against the NFC's top team, the Detroit Lions.
If the Lions win their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Packers then they'll be the first NFC team to clinch a playoff spot. The Commanders would enjoy that outcome as well as they'd then be just one loss behind Green Bay for the sixth Wild Card spot in the postseason tournament.
Of course, Washington would rather win the NFC East than rely on a Wild Card berth, and in order for that to happen it will need the Carolina Panthers to pull off a major upset in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.
If the Eagles win, however, they could secure a playoff spot with some help but more importantly for them would maintain a three-game advantage over the Commanders with just four left to play.
There are three teams nipping at the heels of Washington for that final Wild Card spot right now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, and Los Angeles Rams who all sit with 6-6 records currently.
The Buccaneers are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders, the Rams host the Buffalo Bills, and the Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks, all on Sunday afternoon. A loss by each of the three benefits the Commanders by creating a bit of breathing room between them and the seventh seed.
Another team to watch is the Atlanta Falcons who are also 6-6 but lead the NFC South Division currently. If they were to lose their grip on the division lead then they'd become contenders for a Wild Card spot, so watching Kirk Cousins lose to the Minnesota Vikings could also be beneficial for Washington fans.
