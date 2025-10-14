Commanders receiver scores first touchdown in three years vs. Bears
Washington Commanders wide receiver Chris Moore is celebrating after finding the end zone in the first half against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
Moore, 32, scored his ninth career touchdown, but the score was his first since the 2022 NFL season when he was with the Houston Texans.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears live updates, score, highlights
Moore scores first touchdown since 2022
Moore signed with the Commanders back in December on the practice squad, but didn't appear in any games with the team. He missed the 53-man roster out of training camp, but was signed to the active roster in Week 2 after Austin Ekeler was placed on injured reserve with his torn Achilles.
"There's also some players that we signed during the season last year that you guys didn't see a lot of, [WR] Chris Moore, he was on the practice squad, but when I saw like he come back this offseason, man, it was like the speed, the energy, you felt it," Quinn said during training camp.
"Sometimes it can be difficult to be dropped off into a team in December or where that looks like. To have a full offseason and now into training camp, I'm just as excited to see guys like that really take their stand and say, 'Hey, I want to go fight for this,' and I'm excited to see that."
Moore's touchdown was caught on a beautiful pass from Jayden Daniels just outside the red zone, giving the Commanders a touchdown to cut into their 13-0 deficit. The Commanders allowed a pair of Jake Moody field goals in the first quarter and a Caleb Williams touchdown run in the second quarter, but Washington appears to be on the comeback trail now.
With Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown sidelined with injuries, the Commanders have needed players to step up to the plate in the wide receiver room. Moore has been one of those reliable veterans filling the gap for the Commanders.
The Commanders trail 13-7 midway through the second quarter. Fans can watch the game on ABC or stream it on the ESPN app.
READ MORE: Commanders OC points out two special qualities in Deebo Samuel
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders star Deebo Samuel reacts after former 49ers teammate suffers brutal injury
• Where does Commanders' Jayden Daniels land in the latest NFL QB ranking?
• Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just did something only two NFL legends ever have
• Commanders face a Bears defense that has one glaring weakness