Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears live updates, score, highlights

The Washington Commanders return home to Northwest Stadium for a Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Joanne Coley

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) celebrates with tight end John Bates (87) after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) celebrates with tight end John Bates (87) after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are back at Northwest Stadium for Week 6, taking on the Chicago Bears under the Monday Night Football lights.

The Commanders will look to keep the momentum rolling add another tally to the win column — but they’ll have to do it without wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown, who remain sidelined for another week.

Meanwhile, the Bears are out for revenge after last season’s heartbreaking loss, when Washington pulled off a last-second Hail Mary to seal the win. As both teams enter Week 6 they both have something to prove — the Commanders aiming to show their depth, and the Bears seeking redemption.

PREGAME

Commaders inactives: WR Terry McLaurin, WR Noah Brown, QB Josh Johnson (emergency 3rd quarterback), LB Ale Kaho, LB Kain Medrano, OL Brandon Coleman, and DT Eddie Goldman

Bears inactives: DL Grady Jarrett, K Cairo Santos, WR Jahdae Walker, DL Tanoh Kpassagnon, QB Case Keenum, LB Ruben Hyppolite II, and OL Luke Newman

