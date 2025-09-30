Commanders receiver stepping up with Terry McLaurin injury
Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey is stepping up in the offense.
The second-year wide receiver out of Rice has two touchdowns this season, scoring in back-to-back weeks after the injuries to Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is praising McCaffrey after scoring and involving himself in special teams as well.
“I recognized him today in the special teams meeting. I thought, what a cool play. You catch the touchdown and then make a tackle on the next play on a kickoff and involved in a tackle. I think that speaks to him as the competitor," Quinn said of McCaffrey.
"I love the fact that the opportunity's there for him to dig in some more and like he's taken advantage of it, whether that's on offense or on the return game. He's got a fearless side to him as a returner, which in this day and age, in terms of the kickoff return, you have to do that. It's what makes [WR] Deebo [Samuel Sr.] excellent at it, what makes him excellent at it. Yeah, so over the last two weeks, I've certainly been pleased to see the growth in Luke.”
McCaffrey shining for Commanders
McCaffrey is beginning to show why the Commanders used a Day 2 pick on him last year. While he only had 18 catches for 168 yards last season, he's already at six catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns through four games this year.
McLaurin and Brown should have uncertain futures with their injuries, so McCaffrey may have to be involved more in the offense in the long run.
McCaffrey and the Commanders are returning to the field in Week 5 as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
