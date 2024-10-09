Commanders Release First Injury Report Before Ravens Matchup
The Washington Commanders are at the forefront of NFL headlines. The arrival of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn has turned around the franchise. Many believed the team would not be able to replicate a similar breakout that the Houston Texans had a season ago, but here we are.
Off to a 4-1 start on the season, Washington has already matched their win total from their 4-13 record in 2023. However, they're approaching their biggest match of the season. The Commanders hit the road for a short trip up the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens.
Both teams will be shorthanded, as the injury report on Wednesday, for both teams, had plenty of non-participants. Here's how the Commanders' injury report played out to begin the week.
DNP:
- G Nick Allegretti, ankle
- TE Zach Ertz, rest
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
- OLB Dante Fowler Jr., illness
- S Tyler Owens, shin
- RB Brian Robinson Jr., knee
LP:
- WR Noah Brown, groin
- S Percy Butler, groin
- RB Austin Ekeler, heel
- S Quan Martin, neck
The Commanders have had quite a bit of recurring injuries, but the most important thing to watch for the week is the health of the running back room. As of right now, Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. are both featured on the injury report.
The Ravens saw both wide receiver Rashod Bateman and safety Marlon Humphrey miss Wednesday's practice. Key contributors on both sides of the matchup are dealing with injuries, which could help determine how the matchup shakes out.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Jayden Daniels Etches Name in NFL History Books Again
• Commanders Head Coach Emphasizes Teamwork and Fan Support
• 3 Things to Stash and Trash From Commanders' Week 5 Win