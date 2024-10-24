Commanders Named As Potential Landing Spot For Star Rams WR
The NFL trade deadline is just under two weeks away on November 5th at 4:00 PM ET and teams are already starting to make moves to either help replace injured players or to try and improve their roster to make a run at the playoffs as they currently see themselves as a contenders.
The Washington Commanders are currently one of those teams who views themselves as a contender in the league this season, owning a 5-2 record good enough for first place in the NFC East.
At this point, it isn't known whether the Commanders will be buyers or sellers at the deadline, but if I had to put my finger on it, I would bet they buy hard as there are areas where they can improve to have a strong finish to the season.
One of the areas where Washington could use an upgrade and some help is at the wide receiver position, and according to Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano, they could be a strong suitor for Los Angeles Rams' standout wide receiver Cooper Kupp as they continue to shop him around.
"Kupp could have a long-term home with the Commanders, who have quickly turned it around with new decision makers in the nation’s capital," wrote Manzano. "Washington has the cap space to rework Kupp’s contract and have him be a core piece for the next few years to help with the development of Jayden Daniels and become a No. 2 wide receiver to Terry McLaurin, who hasn’t had much help over the years. Landing Kupp could be enough for the Commanders to hold off the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East."
The move would make a ton of sense for the Commanders as outside of Terry McLaurin, they have struggled to find consistency at the position with the likes of Noah Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, Luke McCaffrey, and Dyami Brown.
The Commanders also have the means to do and the Rams have already stated they would be willing to take on part of his current contract to make it work. However, they are also looking for a future second-round draft pick which might be slightly high of an asking price. If the Commanders and the Rams can meet in the middle on the asking price for Kupp then that would solidify them with two upper echelon wideouts in the league for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to throw to.
