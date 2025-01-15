Washington Commanders Reveal First Injury Report Before Lions Playoff Game
The Washington Commanders came away from Wild Card Weekend with a victory, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Evidently, the Commanders' last playoff victory came in 2005, coincidentally against the Buccaneers, which made their recent win all that much sweeter.
Now, they move on to take on a 15-2 Detroit Lions team that was a powerhouse in the regular season, though they've had a few key injuries as of late. For the 12-5 Commanders, it'll be quite the matchup and a tough environment on the road, but rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will certainly be up for the challenge.
With an early start to practice on the week with a Saturday contest on the horizon, the Commanders' released their first injury report prior to the matchup. Here's how it played out:
Non-participant:
- WR Jamison Crowder, hamstring/rest
- TE Zach Ertz, rib/rest
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee/rest
- OLB Dante Fowler Jr., rest
- LB Jordan Magee, hamstring
- LB Bobby Wagner, ankle
Limited participant:
- K Zane Gonzalez, hip
- DT Daron Payne, finger
- TE Ben Sinnott, shoulder
Given the team is in the playoffs, most of these injuries are getting a bit of extra nursing to get the guys ready to go for what is a massive matchup against one of the Super Bowl favorites.
