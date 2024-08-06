Washington Commanders Reveal Huge Jayden Daniels Update Ahead of Jets Preseason Game
The Washington Commanders selected former Heisman-winning QB Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft with the notion that he would one day become the franchise's quarterback of the future.
First-year Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, and his staff, have been adamant regarding not naming starters, but they have also not been shy about stating the obvious fact that Daniels would be the perceived starter for the team come Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
We now have a bit more clarity on the direction things are headed as HC Dan Quinn announced to the media before Tuesday's practice that Daniels would be the Commanders' QB1 on their first unofficial depth chart heading into their first preseason matchup against the New York Jets this upcoming Saturday.
One of the most encouraging signs from the Commanders' first unofficial depth chart outside of Daniels starting is the emergence of Brandon Coleman being listed as the starter at left tackle. On defense, the one aspect that can be seen as a surprise is that second-year CB Emmanuel Forbes is listed as a backup.
Daniels and the rest of the team will get their shot at showing what they can bring to the team. Daniels likely won't need to show much, along with the rest of the starters, but the backups and those fighting for a roster spot will get plenty of run this weekend.
