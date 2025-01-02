Washington Commanders Reveal Second Injury Report Before Cowboys Game
With the arrival of Week 18 of the NFL regular season -- marking the last games played before playoff football -- the Washington Commanders get a rematch against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Commanders have won four straight contests. Their last loss came to none other than the Cowboys. With a playoff berth clinched, Washington's final regular season contest comes with a massive opportunity to seal much-needed momentum heading into the playoffs, as they are led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
However, with a spot in the playoffs sealed, it's equally important to remain healthy as it is to stay in good form for the Commanders. Ahead of the contest, here is the squad's second injury report:
Did not particpate:
- C Tyler Biadasz, ankle
- CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
- T Cornelius Lucas, groin
- S Tyler Owens, ankle
Limited participant:
- LB Jordan Magee, hamstring
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
- WR Dyami Brown, hamstring
- T Andrew Wylie, groin
Not listed for a second-straight practice is running back Austin Ekeler, who is set to return after being elevated from Injured Reserve following a second concussion on the season. The number of non-participants also dropped from 12 players, which was to be expected.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Could See Austin Ekeler Return Soon
• How Commanders Playoff Fate Could Be Impacted by Rams Coach Sean McVay
• Former Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Interviews For Jets Job
• Dan Quinn on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: ‘You Can’t Put That on a Card’