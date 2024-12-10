What Dan Quinn Needs to See From Marshon Lattimore Before Commanders-Saints
The Washington Commanders are fresh off a bye week as they look to continue working through the latter half of their schedule on the bubble of earning a playoff spot. They're currently the No. 7 team in the AFC and would be in the playoffs with a wild card berth.
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels should lead the offense to a strong finish to the season as that side of the ball has been a bright spot for the Commanders this season. Finding success on both sides of the ball, and Washington could be set to get a big defensive boost.
Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore could potentially make his debut in the burgundy and gold as the club takes on the New Orleans Saints on the road -- the same team which he was traded from at the deadline.
What is Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looking for from the cornerback for his debut with the Commanders ahead of the matchup and Lattimore's pending debut with the team?
“Just the markers of him being able to hit all the speeds, all the change of directions, and really all the things that will come up in practice for his position," Quinn explained. "So, we've put him through a lot of tests, all the strength, all the speed to go. And so, he's hit all the markers up until now. And so, that process that we have is a strict one for that reason, to keep the players safe and healthy. And so, he's done a really good job of making sure he could hit them. And we'll take that into practice now this week and hopefully that'll lead into a full week of practice and into the game but until we get all the way to that spot, I'll stay guarded and then give you guys updates as we get into Friday.”
It certainly sounds optimistic for Lattimore, and he had an additional week of getting back to form as the Commanders had a bye week. He's missed five weeks now with his hamstring injury, and Washington would sure love for him to hit the field for the first time after they traded for him.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Coach Gives Marshon Lattimore Injury Update
• Potential Commanders' Target Leaving Ohio State for NFL Draft
• Commanders RB Stronger After Being Cut