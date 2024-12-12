Commanders Have Numerous Players Inside The Top 10 In Pro Bowl Fan Voting
The Washington Commanders have shocked many across the league with how quickly they have been able to turn the tides in the DMV area under first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. While most teams in this situation usually have to go through some speed bumps, the Commanders have taken the bull by the horns and currently sit in second place of the NFC East at 8-5 with a great chance to make the playoffs for the first time in four years.
The reason for the success was the absolute masterclass offseason the Commanders had from coaching hires, free agency, trades, and of course the NFL draft that netted them the best rookie quarterback of 2024. With the Commanders performing as well as they have through 13 games, the players are reaping the benefits as NFL fans across the country have placed a total of 10 Commanders inside the top 10 of their respective positions.
After two weeks of fan voting, Jayden Daniels tops the list of Commanders' players receiving votes as he currently is the top vote-getter for NFC quarterbacks and third overall in the league behind the Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Bills' Josh Allen. Daniels has sent shock waves throughout the league with his electrifying play and has already either broken or matched numerous records, and well on his way to breaking the franchise's rookie passing yards record set by Robert Griffin III back in 2012.
Daniels is joined by fellow teammates C Tyler Biadasz (8th), MLB Bobby Wagner (4th), LS Tyler Ott (9th), OLB Dante Fowler Jr. (5th), OLB Frankie Luvu (6th), SS Jeremy Chinn (9th), ST Jeremy Reaves (8th), TE Zach Ertz (10th), and WR Terry McLaurin (4th).
Voting for the Pro Bowl will take place until December 23rd with the Pro Bowl games set to take place on February 2nd, 2025 from Orlando, Florida.
