Commanders Could Target Notre Dame CB in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders upgraded their secondary by acquiring cornerback Marshon Lattimore in a high-profile trade, giving up multiple draft picks to secure his talent.
Despite this addition, the Commanders will face challenges as three cornerbacks are near free agency, and questions remain about Lattimore's long-term role.
To address these concerns, Washington is expected to target elite talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, with ESPN analyst Matt Miller projecting them to select Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout defensive back Benjamin Morrison in the first round of his latest 2025 mock draft.
Morrison, a standout for the Irish, has the tools to develop into a complete NFL cornerback. His addition would align with head coach Dan Quinn's defensive philosophy, marking a significant step in the Commanders' defensive restructuring.
Miller emphasized Morrison’s potential as a top-tier prospect despite his recent injury.
“Morrison, my second-ranked CB, was sidelined for the season in mid-October because of a hip injury, but he has good size (6-foot, 196 pounds), speed, and instincts playing the ball, as evidenced by nine interceptions over his first two seasons,” Miller said.
Morrison is the son of former Washington safety Darryl Morrison, who played for the franchise from 1993 to 1996. This combination of talent and legacy makes him an ideal fit.
Miller highlighted the urgency for the Commanders to add their defensive backfield, noting the team's roster uncertainties, needs, and coaching philosophy.
“The Commanders picked up veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline but should continue to remake their secondary to fit coach Dan Quinn’s schemes, especially with three of their current cornerbacks (Michael Davis, Benjamin St-Juste and Noah Igbinoghene) becoming free agents after the season," Miller said.
By targeting Morrison, Washington could solidify their defensive backfield, positioning themselves for greater success and further playoff contention in 2025.
