Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction Revealed

The Washington Commanders are facing off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) carries the ball past Washington Commanders safety Terrell Burgess (32) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are returning home this weekend for a matchup against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.

The Commanders have lost two straight while the Cowboys have sunken in the division standings, losing their last five.

That's part of the reason why CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco believes that the Commanders will win 31-16 against the Cowboys.

"The Cowboys are a mess right now, while the Commanders are coming off a tough loss to the Eagles. They played on a Thursday, so they have extra rest, while the Cowboys are on the road off a Monday night game. Washington is the better team and that extra rest will do Jayden Daniels wonders. Blowout," Prisco writes.

The Commanders may be massive favorites against the Cowboys, but considering their spot in the NFC playoff picture is hanging on by a thread, they need to win the games that they should win on paper. With the Cowboys coming into town, the Commanders cannot waste this prime opportunity for a victory.

The Cowboys and Commanders are scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside NorthWest Stadium.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

