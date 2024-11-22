Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction Revealed
The Washington Commanders are returning home this weekend for a matchup against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.
The Commanders have lost two straight while the Cowboys have sunken in the division standings, losing their last five.
That's part of the reason why CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco believes that the Commanders will win 31-16 against the Cowboys.
"The Cowboys are a mess right now, while the Commanders are coming off a tough loss to the Eagles. They played on a Thursday, so they have extra rest, while the Cowboys are on the road off a Monday night game. Washington is the better team and that extra rest will do Jayden Daniels wonders. Blowout," Prisco writes.
The Commanders may be massive favorites against the Cowboys, but considering their spot in the NFC playoff picture is hanging on by a thread, they need to win the games that they should win on paper. With the Cowboys coming into town, the Commanders cannot waste this prime opportunity for a victory.
The Cowboys and Commanders are scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside NorthWest Stadium.
